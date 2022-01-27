Wes Brain interviews David Rovics on KSKQ Radio

I was Wes Brain's guest for his weekly radio show, the Brain Labor Report, on KSKQ in southern Oregon this morning. Here's the show for those of you who aren't in southern Oregon and may have missed it on the radio.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes