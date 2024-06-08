"Tolpuddle" REMIX

In 1834, organizing a union in England was legal on the books, but not in reality. Farmworkers in Tolpuddle, on the south coast of England, tried to organize a union and were deported to Australia for it. A massive movement across the country forced the government to pardon the Tolpuddle Martyrs, as the farmworkers became known, and transport them back to England.

This version of the song, from a live show in Crewe, England, was enhanced afterwards by multi-instrumentalist and audio engineer, Chet Gardiner, from his studio in Hawai'i. It will be part of our next collaborative album, to be titled, I Heard A Rumor, to be released on July 4th, 2024.