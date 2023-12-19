"They Were Raising A White Flag" FINAL MIX

Chet Gardiner has sent me a few more tracks. Not only “They Were Raising A White Flag,” but also “From the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.” He’ll be working with more, but I’m sharing them as they come, because everything is happening in real time.

Here’s the whole playlist of songs about the current apocalypse, which I’ve got arranged so the tracks that Chet has improved upon are mostly on top, such as the first 4.

These tracks, like everything else I’ve got on Soundcloud, can be streamed or downloaded for free, and of course they can also be played through a sound system at a protest, or on the radio, or wherever else.

For folks who want to hear them live, I’ll be doing a concert in downtown Portland, Oregon on January 20th, and then Ceasefire Tour plans after that include southern California, France, England, Scotland, Wales, the northeastern US, and Australia. If you’re from any of those places and might be inclined to organize a gig of any kind, I’d love to hear from you!

The timing of our upcoming visit to England coincides with what the Assange campaign is calling Day X, which may be the last chance to try to prevent Julian’s extradition to the United States, where he would face 175 years in prison for his groundbreaking, award-winning journalism. So if you can make it to London, we’ll see you at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Video and audio involving my efforts at popular education around Julian Assange are collected together at davidrovics.com/assange.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) morning I’ll be live on KBOO Community Radio here in Portland, Oregon, at 8 am Pacific/11 am Eastern with Paul Roland. It’s a call-in show, so feel free to call in.

On Thursday at 4 pm Pacific/7 pm Eastern I look forward to participating in a panel discussion and song swap with the People’s Music Network, Songs in the Struggle for a Ceasefire. (You can register and join us on Zoom, or watch on YouTube.)

If you didn’t catch the online holiday concert hosted by Emma’s Revolution that I participated in the other day along with Holly Near and a wonderful cast of other characters, it’s there for posterity.