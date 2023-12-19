This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"They Were Raising A White Flag" FINAL MIX
1
0:00
-2:00
"They Were Raising A White Flag" FINAL MIX
Chet has performed his studio magic on this track, and others as well, in the Apocalypse series.
David Rovics
Dec 19, 2023
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Chet Gardiner has sent me a few more tracks. Not only “They Were Raising A White Flag,” but also “From the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.” He’ll be working with more, but I’m sharing them as they come, because everything is happening in real time.

Here’s the whole playlist of songs about the current apocalypse, which I’ve got arranged so the tracks that Chet has improved upon are mostly on top, such as the first 4.

These tracks, like everything else I’ve got on Soundcloud, can be streamed or downloaded for free, and of course they can also be played through a sound system at a protest, or on the radio, or wherever else.

For folks who want to hear them live, I’ll be doing a concert in downtown Portland, Oregon on January 20th, and then Ceasefire Tour plans after that include southern California, France, England, Scotland, Wales, the northeastern US, and Australia. If you’re from any of those places and might be inclined to organize a gig of any kind, I’d love to hear from you!

The timing of our upcoming visit to England coincides with what the Assange campaign is calling Day X, which may be the last chance to try to prevent Julian’s extradition to the United States, where he would face 175 years in prison for his groundbreaking, award-winning journalism. So if you can make it to London, we’ll see you at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Video and audio involving my efforts at popular education around Julian Assange are collected together at davidrovics.com/assange.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) morning I’ll be live on KBOO Community Radio here in Portland, Oregon, at 8 am Pacific/11 am Eastern with Paul Roland. It’s a call-in show, so feel free to call in.

On Thursday at 4 pm Pacific/7 pm Eastern I look forward to participating in a panel discussion and song swap with the People’s Music Network, Songs in the Struggle for a Ceasefire. (You can register and join us on Zoom, or watch on YouTube.)

If you didn’t catch the online holiday concert hosted by Emma’s Revolution that I participated in the other day along with Holly Near and a wonderful cast of other characters, it’s there for posterity.

1 Comment
This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

David Rovics

Recent Episodes

2:54
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
18:44
United Front Against Genocide
 • 
David Rovics
3:21
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:14
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:40
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:52
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
 • 
David Rovics
2:38
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:36
New song: "Indiscriminate"
 • 
David Rovics