Share post
"The Poor People's March on Washington" REMIX

Chet Gardiner's enhanced rendition of this song I wrote earlier this month about Mother's Day, 1968, and what could have been.
David Rovics
May 25, 2024
Transcript

There is a widespread belief that the FBI was not just running a character assassination campaign on Martin Luther King, Jr., but that they were also directly culpable for his murder. There is also a widespread belief that the reason why they escalated their campaign to the point of killing him was that the establishment was deeply worried about the unifying impact of MLK's active plans to lead a huge occupation of Washington, DC of a broad cross-section of poor Americans who were to stay until victory. A symbolic version of his vision was enacted, a month after his death, as it happened, but it was nothing like the campaign he had planned to lead.

TODAY IN PORTLAND!

David Rovics
