Breaking news for the Ministry of Culture is it looks like we'll be playing at the Joe Hill Museum in Gävle right around the anniversary of his execution, either on November 19th or 20th. Other gigs in Sweden around then would be most welcome!
One Year On EPISODE 3
One Year On EPISODE 3
Episode 3 of 3 of my audio seminar on the Gaza genocide. All of the episodes can be found at davidrovics.com/palestine.
Oct 14, 2024
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
