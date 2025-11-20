You can download this song and dozens of other topical songs I wrote with Ai Tsuno at davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno. You can also find Ai Tsuno’s slightly older material on all the usual streaming platforms.
Hind Rajab was five years old
And in 2024
She became one more victim
In Israel’s Gaza war
Sean Glass is an Israeli soldier
From the USA
From inside his Merkava tank
He gave the orders that day
Hind Rajab drove through the rubble
With six members of her family
With her uncle, aunt and three cousins
They were fleeing Gaza City
Sean Glass and his soldiers
Fired at the family inside
Three hundred rounds
That’s how the first six died
Killed by the Empire of Vampires
Hind Rajab hid in the back
Answered her cousin’s phone
Huddled, talking to the medics
Please don’t leave me here alone
Sean Glass’s commanders said
The ambulance could rescue
This little girl, still alive
Along with the ambulance crew
Who were killed by the Empire of Vampires
Hind Rajab was shot and killed
Along with the two men who came
To try to save her from the soldiers
Each one with a name
Sean Glass gave the orders
There were 23 others involved
After so much research
A mystery was solved
Who was killed by the Empire of Vampires
Hind Rajab and her family
Were just some of thousands more
Slaughtered in a massacre
In a genocidal war
Now if Sean Glass ever travels
He just might find that he
Will be prosecuted and imprisoned
By the ICC
Where he can’t kill for the Empire of Vampires
Hind won’t be resurrected
No matter what anyone does
But at least we may remember
Who this little girl was