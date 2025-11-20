You can download this song and dozens of other topical songs I wrote with Ai Tsuno at davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno. You can also find Ai Tsuno’s slightly older material on all the usual streaming platforms.

Hind Rajab was five years old

And in 2024

She became one more victim

In Israel’s Gaza war

Sean Glass is an Israeli soldier

From the USA

From inside his Merkava tank

He gave the orders that day

Hind Rajab drove through the rubble

With six members of her family

With her uncle, aunt and three cousins

They were fleeing Gaza City

Sean Glass and his soldiers

Fired at the family inside

Three hundred rounds

That’s how the first six died

Killed by the Empire of Vampires

Hind Rajab hid in the back

Answered her cousin’s phone

Huddled, talking to the medics

Please don’t leave me here alone

Sean Glass’s commanders said

The ambulance could rescue

This little girl, still alive

Along with the ambulance crew

Who were killed by the Empire of Vampires

Hind Rajab was shot and killed

Along with the two men who came

To try to save her from the soldiers

Each one with a name

Sean Glass gave the orders

There were 23 others involved

After so much research

A mystery was solved

Who was killed by the Empire of Vampires

Hind Rajab and her family

Were just some of thousands more

Slaughtered in a massacre

In a genocidal war

Now if Sean Glass ever travels

He just might find that he

Will be prosecuted and imprisoned

By the ICC

Where he can’t kill for the Empire of Vampires

Hind won’t be resurrected

No matter what anyone does

But at least we may remember

Who this little girl was