Ai Tsuno on Jeffrey Epstein.
Jeffrey Epstein’s in the news
Although he’s long dead
By suicide in prison
At least that’s what they said
Some people surely hoped
His secrets would die, too
Along with whatever
Other things he knew
But a lot of people still want
To know the names
Of the men he took
To Little St. James
Everybody’s innocent
Until that’s not the case
It doesn’t prove a thing
That you hung out at that place
Though it seems inconvenient
You might confess
That the plane that took you there
Was the Lolita Express
Chorus
They say the whole island
Was one big honeytrap
Hidden cameras filming
Whoever’s dancing on your lap
Israeli politicians
And New York billionaires
Inquiring minds are wondering
What were they doing there
Chorus