Ai Tsuno on Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein’s in the news

Although he’s long dead

By suicide in prison

At least that’s what they said

Some people surely hoped

His secrets would die, too

Along with whatever

Other things he knew

But a lot of people still want

To know the names

Of the men he took

To Little St. James

Everybody’s innocent

Until that’s not the case

It doesn’t prove a thing

That you hung out at that place

Though it seems inconvenient

You might confess

That the plane that took you there

Was the Lolita Express

Chorus

They say the whole island

Was one big honeytrap

Hidden cameras filming

Whoever’s dancing on your lap

Israeli politicians

And New York billionaires

Inquiring minds are wondering

What were they doing there

Chorus