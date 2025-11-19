This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Jeffrey Epstein"
0:00
-2:29

"Jeffrey Epstein"

Who flew on the Lolita Express?
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Nov 19, 2025

Ai Tsuno on Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein’s in the news
Although he’s long dead
By suicide in prison
At least that’s what they said
Some people surely hoped
His secrets would die, too
Along with whatever
Other things he knew

But a lot of people still want
To know the names
Of the men he took
To Little St. James

Everybody’s innocent
Until that’s not the case
It doesn’t prove a thing
That you hung out at that place
Though it seems inconvenient
You might confess
That the plane that took you there
Was the Lolita Express

Chorus

They say the whole island
Was one big honeytrap
Hidden cameras filming
Whoever’s dancing on your lap
Israeli politicians
And New York billionaires
Inquiring minds are wondering
What were they doing there

Chorus

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture