"Tweedledumb and Tweedledumber"

Ever since I can remember
I’ve had people telling me
We all live in the world’s
Greatest democracy
Here we’ve got a balance of powers
Two parties that compete
For the support of the people
To put them in the driver’s seat
Ever since I can remember
With every passing year
Everything gets progressively
Worse around here
A society falling apart
We’re at each others’ throats
I feel like a bit player in a musical
Given parts note for note
By Tweedle-dumb and Tweedle-dumber
A nation so fooled
Yes – divided and ruled
Ever since I can remember
They both tell us if we
Vote for one or the other
Of these parties
Someone will do something
To stop the descent
Of a country that’s moving
From their cars into their tents
Ever since I can remember
Ruled by red or blue
I’ll show you a place
Where the cost of living just grew
Year after year
Whatever stories they tell
Whichever version of swindle
They’re trying to sell
Chorus
Ever since I can remember
One party will say
It’s the other one bringing
The whole world today
To the brink of Armageddon
To the new fascist state
Deporting our neighbors
To make America great
Ever since I can remember
With or without DEI
In New York and Texas
Families try
To keep a roof above their heads
Cuz no matter who they vote for
The rich stay rich
And the poor stay poor
Chorus
You can also hear this song as part of the “Best of Ai Tsuno” playlist on Soundcloud. Eventually it’ll be up on the music streaming platforms, too, where you can currently find Ai Tsuno’s first batch of albums. More on Ai Tsuno at davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno.