"Tweedledumb and Tweedledumber"

Ever since I can remember

I’ve had people telling me

We all live in the world’s

Greatest democracy

Here we’ve got a balance of powers

Two parties that compete

For the support of the people

To put them in the driver’s seat

Ever since I can remember

With every passing year

Everything gets progressively

Worse around here

A society falling apart

We’re at each others’ throats

I feel like a bit player in a musical

Given parts note for note

By Tweedle-dumb and Tweedle-dumber

A nation so fooled

Yes – divided and ruled

Ever since I can remember

They both tell us if we

Vote for one or the other

Of these parties

Someone will do something

To stop the descent

Of a country that’s moving

From their cars into their tents

Ever since I can remember

Ruled by red or blue

I’ll show you a place

Where the cost of living just grew

Year after year

Whatever stories they tell

Whichever version of swindle

They’re trying to sell

Chorus

Ever since I can remember

One party will say

It’s the other one bringing

The whole world today

To the brink of Armageddon

To the new fascist state

Deporting our neighbors

To make America great

Ever since I can remember

With or without DEI

In New York and Texas

Families try

To keep a roof above their heads

Cuz no matter who they vote for

The rich stay rich

And the poor stay poor

Chorus

