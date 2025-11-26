Since South Africa won freedom
She always stood by Palestine
Against colonial forces
Genocidal by design
So after the Ghetto Uprising
When the war on Gaza began
Against all of the people
Every child, woman, man
South Africa charged Israel
With crimes against humanity
To prosecute war criminals
At the ICC
South Africa lived with Apartheid
If people learned anything they
Learned that no one else
Should ever suffer this way
Maybe that’s why South Africa
Was the first to take action
To go to the World Court
And start the prosecution
Chorus
South Africa told by the president
Of the United States
To remain silent and let Israel
Make the Middle East great
The Trump administration
Sanctioning as they will
But South Africa
Is seeking justice still
Chorus
Since South Africa won freedom
She always stood by Palestine
