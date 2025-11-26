Since South Africa won freedom

She always stood by Palestine

Against colonial forces

Genocidal by design

So after the Ghetto Uprising

When the war on Gaza began

Against all of the people

Every child, woman, man

South Africa charged Israel

With crimes against humanity

To prosecute war criminals

At the ICC

South Africa lived with Apartheid

If people learned anything they

Learned that no one else

Should ever suffer this way

Maybe that’s why South Africa

Was the first to take action

To go to the World Court

And start the prosecution

Chorus

South Africa told by the president

Of the United States

To remain silent and let Israel

Make the Middle East great

The Trump administration

Sanctioning as they will

But South Africa

Is seeking justice still

Chorus

Since South Africa won freedom

She always stood by Palestine

