So many years ago today

A president was shot

After all this time no one has

Uncovered the plot

They talk about lone shooters

Who wants to explicate

How his brother and his son

Met the same fate

So many unanswered questions

So many inquiries blocked

One after another people who know

One by one getting clocked

JFK tried to stop Israel

From getting nuclear weapons

Who has investigated exactly how

They eventually got them

We still want to know

Who killed the Kennedys

And where, in the world, did they go

And when Robert was killed

On that awful day in June

After his brother’s assassin’s assassin

Had been killed by the Irgun

And then this hypnotized Palestinian

The bullets RFK was sent

After he tried to label AIPAC

As a foreign agent

Chorus

And when Jack’s son was on the trail

Of who took his father down

It wasn’t long before the young man

Wasn’t around

Killed in an explosion

Took his plane out in mid-air

No one ever accused the Mo-sod

Of fighting fair

Chorus

So many unanswered questions

Staring us in the face

But even bothering to ask one

And they’ll call you a disgrace

They’ll call you an anti-Semite

Or a self-loathing Jew

Call them out and they might do

What they did to Vanunu

Chorus

You can also hear this song as part of the “Best of Ai Tsuno” playlist on Soundcloud. Eventually it’ll be up on the music streaming platforms, too, where you can currently find Ai Tsuno’s first batch of albums. More on Ai Tsuno at davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno.