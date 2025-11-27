So many years ago today
A president was shot
After all this time no one has
Uncovered the plot
They talk about lone shooters
Who wants to explicate
How his brother and his son
Met the same fate
So many unanswered questions
So many inquiries blocked
One after another people who know
One by one getting clocked
JFK tried to stop Israel
From getting nuclear weapons
Who has investigated exactly how
They eventually got them
We still want to know
Who killed the Kennedys
And where, in the world, did they go
And when Robert was killed
On that awful day in June
After his brother’s assassin’s assassin
Had been killed by the Irgun
And then this hypnotized Palestinian
The bullets RFK was sent
After he tried to label AIPAC
As a foreign agent
Chorus
And when Jack’s son was on the trail
Of who took his father down
It wasn’t long before the young man
Wasn’t around
Killed in an explosion
Took his plane out in mid-air
No one ever accused the Mo-sod
Of fighting fair
Chorus
So many unanswered questions
Staring us in the face
But even bothering to ask one
And they’ll call you a disgrace
They’ll call you an anti-Semite
Or a self-loathing Jew
Call them out and they might do
What they did to Vanunu
Chorus
