This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Gaza Riviera GUIDED TOUR
0:00
-36:57

Gaza Riviera GUIDED TOUR

A guided tour of Ai Tsuno's album, Gaza Riviera, which drops on all the music streaming platforms on Thanksgiving Day (November 27th).
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Nov 22, 2025

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 David Rovics
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture