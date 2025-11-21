This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
David Rovics on Gorilla Radio
0:00
-59:56

David Rovics on Gorilla Radio

I had another scintillating conversation with Gorilla Radio host Chris Cook the other day. He interviews me for the last half of the hour. Mostly we talked about AI...
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Nov 21, 2025

The first half of his show, interviewing another pro-Palestinian guy named David, was also very good.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture