Class War Zone: a guided tour

Class War Zone consists of very recently-penned and tremendously catchy songs about things like the ongoing Starbucks workers strike, the Jeffrey Epstein files, the cost-of-living crisis, the campaign to bring the killers of Hind Rajab and her family to the ICC, and the nonexistent ceasefire in Gaza.

You can hear most of the tracks on the album on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist, which I highly recommend. You can also find that playlist, and more info, at davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno.

PDX: the weekly Sunday Gaza vigil at noon 12th and Hawthorne SE will include me today and for two more Sundays after today. I’ll have a canopy for rain, so anyone coming to play music or give a speech through the sound system won’t get electrocuted (though your fingers may freeze). More cool banners, signs, puppets, etc., wanted!