“Terrorizing Venezuela” will be one of the tracks on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Gaza Riviera, which drops on all the streaming platforms on Thanksgiving Day.
Trump’s troops have been sent in
Taken from wherever they’d been
They’re terrorizing Venezuela
In what they call the Gulf of America
No fisherman might get to know
Next time they venture to go
Because their country has our oil
That somehow got under their soil
And if you wonder what may be
The empire’s goal
Just follow the money they stole
Twenty billion dollars is being held
By the US, the UK, and Europe as well
These are the clowns, their logic applied
They think it’s them who should decide
The fate of the people of a sovereign country
A whole population they call enemy
Making up nonsense about Fentanyl
As a fig leaf for the people they kill
Chorus
An economy wrecked by foreign theft
And now Trump and Rubio blame the Left
They’ve come now to polish
Off the economy they already demolished
A bipartisan war on a Latin nation
21st-century Monroe Doctrine
What’s next with the ships and tanks
Just ask the Venezuelan Central Bank
Chorus