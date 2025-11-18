“Terrorizing Venezuela” will be one of the tracks on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Gaza Riviera, which drops on all the streaming platforms on Thanksgiving Day.

Trump’s troops have been sent in

Taken from wherever they’d been

They’re terrorizing Venezuela

In what they call the Gulf of America

No fisherman might get to know

Next time they venture to go

Because their country has our oil

That somehow got under their soil

And if you wonder what may be

The empire’s goal

Just follow the money they stole

Twenty billion dollars is being held

By the US, the UK, and Europe as well

These are the clowns, their logic applied

They think it’s them who should decide

The fate of the people of a sovereign country

A whole population they call enemy

Making up nonsense about Fentanyl

As a fig leaf for the people they kill

Chorus

An economy wrecked by foreign theft

And now Trump and Rubio blame the Left

They’ve come now to polish

Off the economy they already demolished

A bipartisan war on a Latin nation

21st-century Monroe Doctrine

What’s next with the ships and tanks

Just ask the Venezuelan Central Bank

Chorus