Let me tell you about a ceasefire
That’s what it’s been called
Hard to know what’s going on
Behind those ghetto walls
But normally when you say “ceasefire”
It means no more flying lead
But since this ceasefire started
There’s three hundred more dead
We say cease, they say fire
We say cease, they say fire
That is clearly the kind we’ve got
They drop bombs, just fewer
Few enough that maybe they can
Fool the western viewer
Who hears these words and thinks
Well I guess that war has ended
And for their PR machine
That’s what was intended
We say cease, they say fire
We say cease, they say fire
The entire Gaza Strip
Knocking on death’s door
With ceasefires like that
Who needs a war
They agreed to let in food
But that was just a lie
Repeated by the press
While the Palestinians die
We say cease, they say fire
We say cease, they say fire
The famine continues
No one has shelter
Even if you have money
That won’t buy you food or water
Starving amid the rubble
Unexploded ordinance
Does anyone think peace
Looks like this
We say cease, they say fire
We say cease, they say fire
