Let me tell you about a ceasefire

That’s what it’s been called

Hard to know what’s going on

Behind those ghetto walls

But normally when you say “ceasefire”

It means no more flying lead

But since this ceasefire started

There’s three hundred more dead

We say cease, they say fire

We say cease, they say fire

That is clearly the kind we’ve got

They drop bombs, just fewer

Few enough that maybe they can

Fool the western viewer

Who hears these words and thinks

Well I guess that war has ended

And for their PR machine

That’s what was intended

We say cease, they say fire

We say cease, they say fire

The entire Gaza Strip

Knocking on death’s door

With ceasefires like that

Who needs a war

They agreed to let in food

But that was just a lie

Repeated by the press

While the Palestinians die

We say cease, they say fire

We say cease, they say fire

The famine continues

No one has shelter

Even if you have money

That won’t buy you food or water

Starving amid the rubble

Unexploded ordinance

Does anyone think peace

Looks like this

We say cease, they say fire

We say cease, they say fire

You can find more Ai Tsuno on a streaming platform near you. Here’s all of Ai Tsuno’s Palestine-related songs.