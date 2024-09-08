Playback speed
"On the Streets of London" REMIX

The balaclava-clad thugs are roaming England and arresting people for posting the wrong things on social media. But Sarah Wilkinson's bail conditions have been dropped.
David Rovics
Sep 08, 2024
Transcript

Sarah Wilkinson's outrageous and also impossible bail conditions have been dropped, due to popular pressure, but Keir Starmer's balaclava-clad Mossad thugs are still on the loose in England, terrorizing journalists. Here's Chet Gardiner's brilliant new remix of "On the Streets of London," the song I wrote a few days ago about this stark reality.

Tickets for Tumwater and Portland can be found online, but there’s no advance purchase needed for any of the gigs. Quite likely there will be more October dates added soon, in Tacoma and Vancouver, BC.

The November tour is taking form. It will definitely begin with a week of gigs throughout Belgium. Then more than two weeks of touring in Scandinavia, and several days at the end of the month in the northeastern US (Maine and Massachusetts), before I head back home to Oregon.

I expect the tour to come together well, but for the time being, mostly things in Scandinavia are still wide open! I’d love to hear from anyone anywhere in Denmark, Sweden, or Norway about organizing something in your area.

