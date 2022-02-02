This Week with David Rovics

Octave Mandolin Jam
Octave Mandolin Jam

David Rovics
Feb 02, 2022

For this week's winter Wednesday livestream session, we introduce the octave mandolin, and we talk smack about Spotify, NATO, and more.

