New song: "Toddlers-in-Chief"

Toddlers-in-Chief

After the election

I was completely unimpressed

I did not like the candidates

But this one even less

Mostly it's the policies

When both parties tend to suck

Two clubs full of sociopaths

Who don't give a fuck

I turn on the TV

And it's beyond belief

It appears the folks in power

Are the toddlers-in-chief

Two clubs full of rich pricks

Ruling for their own

As we look around us

At tent cities as they've grown

But now you never know

If you'll be privy to the sight

When the next press conference

Breaks out into a fight

They all commit such horrors

Sending bombs to Israel

And both supporting lots of other

Awful policies as well

Whichever one's in power

We speed faster towards the end

But whether they act their age

That entirely depends

Whoever’s in the White House

They all want to go

To war with China or Iran

Or by proxy in the Congo

Once upon a time

A meeting might go flat

But never would it ever

Go quite like that