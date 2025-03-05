New song: "Toddlers-in-Chief"

Toddlers-in-Chief
After the election
I was completely unimpressed
I did not like the candidates
But this one even less
Mostly it's the policies
When both parties tend to suck
Two clubs full of sociopaths
Who don't give a fuck
I turn on the TV
And it's beyond belief
It appears the folks in power
Are the toddlers-in-chief
Two clubs full of rich pricks
Ruling for their own
As we look around us
At tent cities as they've grown
But now you never know
If you'll be privy to the sight
When the next press conference
Breaks out into a fight
They all commit such horrors
Sending bombs to Israel
And both supporting lots of other
Awful policies as well
Whichever one's in power
We speed faster towards the end
But whether they act their age
That entirely depends
Whoever’s in the White House
They all want to go
To war with China or Iran
Or by proxy in the Congo
Once upon a time
A meeting might go flat
But never would it ever
Go quite like that
Share this post