This Week with David Rovics
New song: "They Were Raising A White Flag"
When the rules of engagement are "shoot anything that moves."
David Rovics
Dec 17, 2023
3
They Were Raising A White Flag

They were raising a white flag
They were trying to be rescued
They took off their shirts, so they wouldn’t pose a threat
Just like they were trained to do
They were shouting out in Hebrew
We’re the ones you’re looking for
But the soldiers didn’t hesitate, they just opened fire
Because it’s that kind of war

They were raising a white flag
In the wrong place at the wrong time
Did they not know the rules had changed now
Existence was a crime
They were people alive in Gaza
Where living is compressed
Between the time when you are born
And the time you get a bullet in your chest

They were raising a white flag
Just more evidence that proves
The rules of engagement
Are shoot anything that moves
When you see the broken bodies
Of all the children dead
Including the ones who were shot, point blank
At a UN shelter, squarely in the head

They were raising a white flag
Which moved and made a blip
On the screen of their computers
Click the button, “let ‘er rip”
And blow up the whole building
Because you saw someone survived
Because in a war like this, the enemy
Is anyone left alive
They were raising a white flag

3 Comments
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

David Rovics

