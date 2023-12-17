New song: "They Were Raising A White Flag"

Loading video

They Were Raising A White Flag

They were raising a white flag

They were trying to be rescued

They took off their shirts, so they wouldn’t pose a threat

Just like they were trained to do

They were shouting out in Hebrew

We’re the ones you’re looking for

But the soldiers didn’t hesitate, they just opened fire

Because it’s that kind of war

They were raising a white flag

In the wrong place at the wrong time

Did they not know the rules had changed now

Existence was a crime

They were people alive in Gaza

Where living is compressed

Between the time when you are born

And the time you get a bullet in your chest

They were raising a white flag

Just more evidence that proves

The rules of engagement

Are shoot anything that moves

When you see the broken bodies

Of all the children dead

Including the ones who were shot, point blank

At a UN shelter, squarely in the head

They were raising a white flag

Which moved and made a blip

On the screen of their computers

Click the button, “let ‘er rip”

And blow up the whole building

Because you saw someone survived

Because in a war like this, the enemy

Is anyone left alive

They were raising a white flag