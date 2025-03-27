New song: "The World According to MAGA"

With the new administration, it appears that these people actually believe their own lies, and are actively setting up a whole regime based on them being true.

The World According to MAGA

At the beginning of the twentieth

Came the First World War

We went to save Europe

That’s what we were fighting for

Then a few years later

Came World War 2

When we all set aside our differences

Did what we had to do

Then we rose to the occasion

To stop the spread of Bolshevism

To stop the domino effect

Of that virus, communism

We started up the North Atlantic

Treaty Organization

So we could protect all those

European nations



At least if you believe the propaganda

The world according to MAGA



When the Korean War began

We fought communism there

We sacrificed our youth

To keep the world free and fair

We defended liberty

On the Gulf of Tonkin

For the sake of civilization

We fought the Vietminh

To protect those students

We fought in Granada

To save the shipping lanes

We fought in Panama

To fight the War on Terror

We went to Afghanistan

In the epic struggle

Against the evil Taleban



To stop the evil axis

We fought Saddam Hussein

Then we led the fight

In the next campaign

We fought Islamic State

And we bombed Sanaa

And we sent the military aid

So they could bomb Gaza

Everyone takes advantage

Of our generosity

Of our willingness to defend

The world that is free

Although our love of justice

Makes our hearts about to burst

Now we have resolved

We’re gonna put America first



Now we’ve got a new agenda

Here in 2025

We’ll see how many of the old

Alliances survive

We’re all done being patsies

We’re all done being cops

All done listening to judges

Who tell presidents to stop

All done with the UN

And playing by the rules

All done with foreign aid

And being taken for fools

In the past we went around

Hands tied behind our backs

Now the plan has changed

And we’re ready to attack

England and Scotland TOUR ON NOW!

Tonight we play in London at the venerable Islington Folk Club! Tomorrow we’re one of many acts in the Portsmouth Performers for Palestine program! Saturday we play at Dockyard Club, again in Portsmouth. Next weekend we’ll be in Scotland doing two gigs in Glasgow, one in Edinburgh, and a protest in Stirling. Then the following weekend we’re back in southern England for more in London and a gig in Hastings. Details for all that at davidrovics.com/tour!

Make the Planet Earth Great Again is now on Spotify

The album has been up on Bandcamp for a few weeks now, and now it’s up on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and all the other music streaming platforms.