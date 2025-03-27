New song: "The World According to MAGA"

With the new administration, it appears that these people actually believe their own lies, and are actively setting up a whole regime based on them being true.
The World According to MAGA
At the beginning of the twentieth
Came the First World War
We went to save Europe
That’s what we were fighting for
Then a few years later
Came World War 2
When we all set aside our differences
Did what we had to do
Then we rose to the occasion
To stop the spread of Bolshevism
To stop the domino effect
Of that virus, communism
We started up the North Atlantic
Treaty Organization
So we could protect all those
European nations
At least if you believe the propaganda
The world according to MAGA
When the Korean War began
We fought communism there
We sacrificed our youth
To keep the world free and fair
We defended liberty
On the Gulf of Tonkin
For the sake of civilization
We fought the Vietminh
To protect those students
We fought in Granada
To save the shipping lanes
We fought in Panama
To fight the War on Terror
We went to Afghanistan
In the epic struggle
Against the evil Taleban
To stop the evil axis
We fought Saddam Hussein
Then we led the fight
In the next campaign
We fought Islamic State
And we bombed Sanaa
And we sent the military aid
So they could bomb Gaza
Everyone takes advantage
Of our generosity
Of our willingness to defend
The world that is free
Although our love of justice
Makes our hearts about to burst
Now we have resolved
We’re gonna put America first
Now we’ve got a new agenda
Here in 2025
We’ll see how many of the old
Alliances survive
We’re all done being patsies
We’re all done being cops
All done listening to judges
Who tell presidents to stop
All done with the UN
And playing by the rules
All done with foreign aid
And being taken for fools
In the past we went around
Hands tied behind our backs
Now the plan has changed
And we’re ready to attack
England and Scotland TOUR ON NOW!
Tonight we play in London at the venerable Islington Folk Club! Tomorrow we’re one of many acts in the Portsmouth Performers for Palestine program! Saturday we play at Dockyard Club, again in Portsmouth. Next weekend we’ll be in Scotland doing two gigs in Glasgow, one in Edinburgh, and a protest in Stirling. Then the following weekend we’re back in southern England for more in London and a gig in Hastings. Details for all that at davidrovics.com/tour!
Make the Planet Earth Great Again is now on Spotify
The album has been up on Bandcamp for a few weeks now, and now it’s up on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and all the other music streaming platforms.
