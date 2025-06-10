New song: "The Pilgrims Were Immigrants, Too"

The Pilgrims Were Immigrants, Too

When Mexico banned slavery in 1829

For their neighbor to the north this meant they’d crossed the line

The USA invaded which they somehow justified

And ever since then Los Angeles has been occupied

Did you cross the border, or did the border cross you?

The Pilgrims were immigrants, too

For so long that border was no big thing

Fast forward to the present and the border is king

Sacrosanct, like a religion

Who do we deport, who do we let in?

Who is one of us, who is one of them?

Who do we call an alien?

Who gets kicked out, who stays here?

How the ship of state is steered

In California the landlords say

We love the immigrants as long as they

Pay what we charge them and don’t talk back

And don’t complain about what they lack

Don’t organize, be afraid

Of the next ICE raid

Don’t block the roads with burning tires

Or set their cars on fire

Flag held high, standing tall

Done with cops and border walls

Provoke a riot and you might could

Get more than you thought you would

