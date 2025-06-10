New song: "The Pilgrims Were Immigrants, Too"

The Pilgrims Were Immigrants, Too
When Mexico banned slavery in 1829
For their neighbor to the north this meant they’d crossed the line
The USA invaded which they somehow justified
And ever since then Los Angeles has been occupied
Did you cross the border, or did the border cross you?
The Pilgrims were immigrants, too
For so long that border was no big thing
Fast forward to the present and the border is king
Sacrosanct, like a religion
Who do we deport, who do we let in?
Who is one of us, who is one of them?
Who do we call an alien?
Who gets kicked out, who stays here?
How the ship of state is steered
In California the landlords say
We love the immigrants as long as they
Pay what we charge them and don’t talk back
And don’t complain about what they lack
Don’t organize, be afraid
Of the next ICE raid
Don’t block the roads with burning tires
Or set their cars on fire
Flag held high, standing tall
Done with cops and border walls
Provoke a riot and you might could
Get more than you thought you would
