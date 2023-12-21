New song: "Song for the Houthi Army"

Loading video

Song for the Houthi Army

Half the world’s trade passes by here

So much of it goes through Tel Aviv

Meanwhile in the port of Gaza

No ships can arrive, and not a boat can leave

While every day hundreds are dying

Beneath the rain of missiles fired from the air

Millions of starving Palestinians

On the run and being slaughtered everywhere

No safe place in the Gaza Strip

No armies coming to defend

While all over the planet people are asking

When will this savage bombing end?

How many more thousands of children

Can be killed while we stand by?

How can we just live our lives

While we watch the babies die?

Shukran jazeelan to the Houthi Army

Standing for the conscience of us all

When they say no business as usual

While the bombs continue to fall

For a country that doesn’t have an air force

They’re painting black, red, green, and white

On the helicopters that they use to board the ships

To show their cause is right

The president says this terrorism

Must stop right away

To which the Houthis respond, yes

That’s exactly what we’re trying to say!

Chorus

Ships are going all the way ‘round Africa

To avoid the Houthi net

If Israel wants trading partners now they might be

Just a little harder to get

We can blockade ports all over

North, south, east and west

But the Houthi Army are the ones who are no doubt

Blocking the traffic the best

Chorus