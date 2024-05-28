New song: "Since Long Before October"

Since long before October, we’ve watched as every time
The Israelis deny their hourly war crimes
The western leaders then accept whatever they say
Is the reason why their missiles once again went astray
Always giving them the benefit of the doubt
Accepting the assumptions, what their nation is about
And now watch them justify the missiles that they sent
To bomb the starving children dying in their tents
Since long before October, we’ve seen the government decide
Clearly, unequivocally, in favor of genocide
As the case goes through the court, the judgments are ignored
Because as the politicians say, this is a total war
But somehow their pronouncements don’t translate in the west
Where the conflict is portrayed as complicated at best
Chorus
Since long before October, pundits try to keep the score
And maintain the upper hand in the propaganda war
They talk of ancient history, propagating lies
While encircled by the soldiers, the starving die
Two million people without shelter, without food or water
Being killed by a regime that bills us for the slaughter
Chorus
