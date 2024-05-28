New song: "Since Long Before October"

Since long before October, we’ve watched as every time

The Israelis deny their hourly war crimes

The western leaders then accept whatever they say

Is the reason why their missiles once again went astray

Always giving them the benefit of the doubt

Accepting the assumptions, what their nation is about



And now watch them justify the missiles that they sent

To bomb the starving children dying in their tents



Since long before October, we’ve seen the government decide

Clearly, unequivocally, in favor of genocide

As the case goes through the court, the judgments are ignored

Because as the politicians say, this is a total war

But somehow their pronouncements don’t translate in the west

Where the conflict is portrayed as complicated at best

Chorus



Since long before October, pundits try to keep the score

And maintain the upper hand in the propaganda war

They talk of ancient history, propagating lies

While encircled by the soldiers, the starving die

Two million people without shelter, without food or water

Being killed by a regime that bills us for the slaughter

Chorus

We have 10 great gigs confirmed for the upcoming tour of AUSTRALIA. There's still time for folks who might want to organize another, however! We could make a plan for anywhere in southern QLD, or anywhere in NSW or VIC, as long as it's a town where we don't already have a gig.

Also if you’re from Oregon, California, Washington, British Columbia, Illinois, Michigan, Scandinavia, or anywhere near any of those places, I’ll be there sometime in the next few months, and I’d love to hear from folks about potential gigs, protests, or whatever else.