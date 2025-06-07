New song: "Sending an SOS from Krome"

Sending an SOS from Krome
Mostly they left home, for mostly the same reason
Life was getting harder with every passing season
Some say it’s corruption, others the embargo
How is one hungry family to know
But everybody said there was another option – north
So people made their way to Mexico and then ventured forth
Across the border and found work somewhere in the USA
Hoping they might bring their families here someday
But now they’re in detention so far away from home
Sending an SOS from Krome
A place that has a history of prisoner abuse
Now all of the sadists have been let loose
Give them a cup of moldy rice to live on every day
And see how many die when you treat them this way
With hardly any toilets, packed like sardines in a can
Robbed of any dignity, according to the plan
To let the word get out, torture awaits
If you dare to seek asylum in the United States
Several men have died there only since the fall
Indefinite detention within these four walls
Who here might get sent off to El Salvador
Overwhelmingly only for the crime of being poor
The message, unmistakable, which I’m helping the fascists convey
If you dare to cross that border then you may
Be held for years at Krome, asking why
You ever dared to think that you should try
