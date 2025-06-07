New song: "Sending an SOS from Krome"

Sending an SOS from Krome

Mostly they left home, for mostly the same reason

Life was getting harder with every passing season

Some say it’s corruption, others the embargo

How is one hungry family to know

But everybody said there was another option – north

So people made their way to Mexico and then ventured forth

Across the border and found work somewhere in the USA

Hoping they might bring their families here someday

But now they’re in detention so far away from home

Sending an SOS from Krome

A place that has a history of prisoner abuse

Now all of the sadists have been let loose

Give them a cup of moldy rice to live on every day

And see how many die when you treat them this way

With hardly any toilets, packed like sardines in a can

Robbed of any dignity, according to the plan

To let the word get out, torture awaits

If you dare to seek asylum in the United States

Several men have died there only since the fall

Indefinite detention within these four walls

Who here might get sent off to El Salvador

Overwhelmingly only for the crime of being poor

The message, unmistakable, which I’m helping the fascists convey

If you dare to cross that border then you may

Be held for years at Krome, asking why

You ever dared to think that you should try