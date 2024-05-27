New song: "My Techno-Fascist God"

My Techno-Fascist God



While sitting at my screen it occurred to me one day

It’s been years since I’ve heard what those people used to say

Back when the algorithms favored them

And their form of opposition to the system

Now it’s other folks that occupy my feed

And so they are what I write about and this is what I read

When was it that I handed the control over my brain

To billionaires with everything to gain



With a phone in my pocket, sheared and shod

All from inside my pod

I learn who should get the rhapsody

and who should get the rod

From my techno-fascist God



I remember long ago when the internet

Was as decentralized as anything could get

Before the billionaires hijacked

Sealed off the leak that had briefly cracked

The network of control, now multiplied

Each device with your own dictator inside

To personalize your program, to train you to respond

The way you should when they wave their wands



Chorus



Who should I hate this morning, I turn on the app

Scroll a couple hours, get my brainwashing on tap

What matters, what doesn’t, who’s telling us the truth

Should we blame the boomers, should we blame the youth

Should we blame the Proud Boys or the liberal elite

And how should we behave when we see one on the street

How much time did I just spend arguing with trolls

And racing down another rabbit hole



Chorus

Tour Plans

Plenty of wonderful gigs in Australia coming up! We also still have room for more gigs, pretty much anywhere in southern Queensland or most anywhere in New South Wales or Victoria, if folks are flexible with the date.

August gigs in northern California are coming together, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area. Of particular interest would be gigs anywhere north of Sonoma County.

I’m thinking of going to Chicago for the DNC after that, later in August, and also planning a trip to Detroit in early September. If anyone in the midwest might be inclined to organize a house concert or other event that could coincide with those visits, I’d love to hear from you.

Next plan to visit Europe is for the month of November, probably entirely in Scandinavia, though I’m open to other possibilities.

Sing Out for Gaza

At last weekend’s Sing Out for Gaza in downtown Portland, Russell Gores sang the very appropriate song by Utah Phillips, "Enola Gay," about the bombing of Hiroshima, with Steve Cleveland on accordion.