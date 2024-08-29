New song: "In Wisconsin in 1854 (Song for Joshua Glover)"

Authorities in the state of Wisconsin only tried to enforce the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 once. But before they had a chance to hold a trial in Milwaukee, thousands of local people on horseback descended upon the jail and freed Joshua Glover from his captors, making sure he got to Canada, rather than being taken back to Missouri.

This is one of so many inspiring stories of solidarity from the history of humanity. I probably first heard about it from Ben Manski, who knows more about Wisconsin state history than anyone I've met. I've been meaning to write this song for years. Recently being in Wisconsin, I shared this story with a number of people, most of whom had never heard of it, which made me want to write the song more.

In Wisconsin in 1854 (Song for Joshua Glover)

Gather round me, friends, and I’ll tell to you a tale

About the day one young man was taken off to jail

And shipped north up Lake Michigan for a trial to see

If he should be sent back to live in slavery

A life of bondage was what Joshua had seen

But then he left Missouri, and moved to Racine

Where he worked in a saw mill, by the lake shore

In Wisconsin in 1854

When the word got 'round, outrage spread

The idea of sending people back to the bondage they had fled

Was one that could not be allowed to stand

Although it was the law of the land

Passed by the Congress, four years prior

Guaranteed to start a prairie fire

Which was what would be in store

In Wisconsin in 1854

Thousands went to Haymarket Square

The most people who ever had gathered there

In Racine, where they decided they’d go see

How that trial would go up in Milwaukee

And when they got there and looked around

Saw the thousands more people on the ground

Who had come on horseback ready for war

In Wisconsin in 1854

The jail turned out to be no match at all

For all of the people who’d answered the call

They laid siege to the place til they’d gotten their man

And then together the thousands they ran

Away from the cops, and then onward, forth

The Underground Railroad brought him north

So Joshua Glover would be a slave never more

In Wisconsin in 1854

No more attempts would ever be made

Since that Milwaukee prison raid

To enforce this federal law

After the rising that everyone saw

It was dead in the water, and that’s a fact

The Fugitive Slave Act

When all the people said what they stood for

In Wisconsin in 1854

