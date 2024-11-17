New song: "In Amsterdam"

Pretty much the entire mainstream western media completely distorted what actually went on, unlike this song.
In Amsterdam
The genocide had been going for over a year
When Maccabi Tel Aviv’s supporters flew here
In their thousands they came, in their typical style
Chanting racist bile
“There are no schools in Gaza cuz we killed all the kids”
Did the hooligans chant that? Indeed, they did
In the center of town they went on the offense
If people respond, that might make sense
Unless the thugs are Jewish, then truth's on the lam
In Amsterdam
As all of Gaza's being targeted and killed
The streets of Amsterdam were filled
With Jewish supremacists with metal rods
Laying down the line of God
Attacking cops and whoever got in their way
In the days before the football play
When Maccabi lost five-nil
And then the media, voices shrill
Began to create an elaborate sham
In Amsterdam
Fresh out of the reserves, as the genocide grinds on
The world awoke as the next day dawned
To stories of Jewish persecution
Spread by all the usual institutions
Government, media of every description
Flew into wild conniptions
As they condemned for the next week
Whoever didn't turn his cheek
Blaming leftists and refugees and other such scams
In Amsterdam
They called it a pogrom, but they did not mean
How most people might describe such a scene
Because these weren't hooligans on the attack
But folks in the neighborhood fighting back
A special oppression, it's understood
Where the rioters were victims of the neighborhood
And the politicians came out to apologize
That Europe's not safe and other lies
Wrapped in flags of genocide while riding the tram
In Amsterdam
The genocide had been going for over a year
When Maccabi Tel Aviv’s supporters flew here
Upcoming Gigs
One more gig in Norway, tonight in Trondheim (graphic below), and then we’re off to Gävle, Sweden, where we’ll be playing on Tuesday, on the anniversary of the Execution of Joe Hill, at the Joe Hill House. On Saturday, November 23rd we’re at Folkets Hus in Copenhagen (graphic below), and then we’re off to gigs in Iceland, Maine, Massachusetts, and Oregon — details about all of the gigs at davidrovics.com/tour.
