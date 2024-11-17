New song: "In Amsterdam"

Pretty much the entire mainstream western media completely distorted what actually went on, unlike this song.

In Amsterdam

The genocide had been going for over a year

When Maccabi Tel Aviv’s supporters flew here

In their thousands they came, in their typical style

Chanting racist bile

“There are no schools in Gaza cuz we killed all the kids”

Did the hooligans chant that? Indeed, they did

In the center of town they went on the offense

If people respond, that might make sense

Unless the thugs are Jewish, then truth's on the lam

In Amsterdam

As all of Gaza's being targeted and killed

The streets of Amsterdam were filled

With Jewish supremacists with metal rods

Laying down the line of God

Attacking cops and whoever got in their way

In the days before the football play

When Maccabi lost five-nil

And then the media, voices shrill

Began to create an elaborate sham

In Amsterdam

Fresh out of the reserves, as the genocide grinds on

The world awoke as the next day dawned

To stories of Jewish persecution

Spread by all the usual institutions

Government, media of every description

Flew into wild conniptions

As they condemned for the next week

Whoever didn't turn his cheek

Blaming leftists and refugees and other such scams

In Amsterdam

They called it a pogrom, but they did not mean

How most people might describe such a scene

Because these weren't hooligans on the attack

But folks in the neighborhood fighting back

A special oppression, it's understood

Where the rioters were victims of the neighborhood

And the politicians came out to apologize

That Europe's not safe and other lies

Wrapped in flags of genocide while riding the tram

In Amsterdam

The genocide had been going for over a year

When Maccabi Tel Aviv’s supporters flew here

