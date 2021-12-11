New song: ”If His Name Were Jamal Kashoggi”

On the same day journalists received the Nobel Peace Prize, another journalist is one step closer to being extradited to to the US to face 175 years behind bars -- after the CIA has already made their assassination plans clear. Would the Royal Courts of Justice have extradited Jamal Kashoggi, too?
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
