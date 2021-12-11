This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
New song: ”If His Name Were Jamal Kashoggi”
0:00
-2:43

New song: ”If His Name Were Jamal Kashoggi”

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Dec 11, 2021

On the same day journalists received the Nobel Peace Prize, another journalist is one step closer to being extradited to to the US to face 175 years behind bars -- after the CIA has already made their assassination plans clear.  Would the Royal Courts of Justice have extradited Jamal Kashoggi, too?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture