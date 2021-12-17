This Week with David Rovics

New song: ”Busking in the Metaverse”
New song: ”Busking in the Metaverse”

David Rovics
Dec 17, 2021

As the hospitals overflow while the people of the world suffer through wars, famines, economic collapses, lockdowns and all the social and financial problems associated with them, among other things, well, I guess I'll see you in the metaverse.

