New song: ”Busking in the Metaverse”

As the hospitals overflow while the people of the world suffer through wars, famines, economic collapses, lockdowns and all the social and financial problems associated with them, among other things, well, I guess I'll see you in the metaverse.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes