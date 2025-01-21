New song: "Blinken's Last Press Conference"

Blinken's Last Press Conference

Sam is a reporter in Washington, DC

Going to press conferences each day

They hardly ever call on him because they're already sure

They probably won’t know what to say

Because he asks hard questions of the sort

That aren’t part of this dog and pony show

The kinds of questions that get to the sorts of things

Most people actually want to know

After hearing so much nonsense, sitting quietly by

You could see Sam’s heart begin to burn

Finally the moment had come when this reporter

Would dare to ask a question out of turn

Mr Secretary, why at every opportunity

Have you supported Israel’s genocide

Why when you could have stopped it did you instead

Just stand here telling lies

The Secretary had hoped for a smoother exit

Before he gets a job with the CIA

Or whatever his plan is, after getting done

Presiding over the genocide today

Why he kept on shipping weapons or ignored the Geneva Conventions

Isn’t what he’s here to talk about

So anyone who might want to ask about something else

Is damn well gonna have to shout

The Secretary opined about freedom of the press

As security grabbed Sam by the limbs

The officials in the room had nothing to say

As the guards removed him

The unanswered questions hung in the room

And they’d remain unanswered still

About all the American flags on the bombs

And all the people he had to kill

Sam is a reporter in Washington, DC

Going to press conferences each day