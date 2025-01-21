New song: "Blinken's Last Press Conference"

Blinken's Last Press Conference
Sam is a reporter in Washington, DC
Going to press conferences each day
They hardly ever call on him because they're already sure
They probably won’t know what to say
Because he asks hard questions of the sort
That aren’t part of this dog and pony show
The kinds of questions that get to the sorts of things
Most people actually want to know
After hearing so much nonsense, sitting quietly by
You could see Sam’s heart begin to burn
Finally the moment had come when this reporter
Would dare to ask a question out of turn
Mr Secretary, why at every opportunity
Have you supported Israel’s genocide
Why when you could have stopped it did you instead
Just stand here telling lies
The Secretary had hoped for a smoother exit
Before he gets a job with the CIA
Or whatever his plan is, after getting done
Presiding over the genocide today
Why he kept on shipping weapons or ignored the Geneva Conventions
Isn’t what he’s here to talk about
So anyone who might want to ask about something else
Is damn well gonna have to shout
The Secretary opined about freedom of the press
As security grabbed Sam by the limbs
The officials in the room had nothing to say
As the guards removed him
The unanswered questions hung in the room
And they’d remain unanswered still
About all the American flags on the bombs
And all the people he had to kill
Sam is a reporter in Washington, DC
Going to press conferences each day
