New song: "Baby Jesus Lying in the Rubble"

Baby Jesus Lying in the Rubble
She was looking for a place to have a baby
But with the hospitals destroyed
She headed south in a donkey cart
To give birth to her little boy
She wasn’t lying in a manger
No hay beneath her on the ground
She couldn’t hear her newborn's cries
With the bombs exploding all around
There’s Baby Jesus lying in the rubble
A hungry little bag of skin and bones
With his mother Mary broken there beside him
In the place that they were calling a “safe zone”
Without a blanket, without a drop of water
Nothing between them and the sky
The wise men from the east tried to come to see him
But they're trapped at the crossing in Sinai
There’s no fuel for the water pumps
Only for the drones always buzzing overhead
Reminding every child there beneath them
The next moment, it could be your mama dead
Chorus
“He’s the son of God,” said the angel
As the babe began to shiver from the cold
There was a twinkle in his eye for a moment
Before the rigor mortis took hold
This prophet who was born to save our species
This child who was the only son
Of all the tens of thousands killed so far
Now we can add another one
Chorus
In addition to organizing the fundraiser referenced above in downtown Portland next month (Portland-area people, please help spread the word!), the crowdfunder for the upcoming album project in France has started out with a wonderful showing of support.
If you’re in France or Great Britain, I’d love to hear from you about putting on a gig or a protest in February!
Also if you’re in southern California or the Seattle area, I’ll be passing through en route to and from Europe, so at the end of January in the LA area or at the beginning of March in Seattle would be excellent times to do gigs or sing at protests in those cities. And same goes for late March/early April in the northeastern US, and late June/early July in Australia.
