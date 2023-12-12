New song: "Baby Jesus Lying in the Rubble"

Loading video

Baby Jesus Lying in the Rubble

She was looking for a place to have a baby

But with the hospitals destroyed

She headed south in a donkey cart

To give birth to her little boy

She wasn’t lying in a manger

No hay beneath her on the ground

She couldn’t hear her newborn's cries

With the bombs exploding all around

There’s Baby Jesus lying in the rubble

A hungry little bag of skin and bones

With his mother Mary broken there beside him

In the place that they were calling a “safe zone”

Without a blanket, without a drop of water

Nothing between them and the sky

The wise men from the east tried to come to see him

But they're trapped at the crossing in Sinai

There’s no fuel for the water pumps

Only for the drones always buzzing overhead

Reminding every child there beneath them

The next moment, it could be your mama dead

Chorus

“He’s the son of God,” said the angel

As the babe began to shiver from the cold

There was a twinkle in his eye for a moment

Before the rigor mortis took hold

This prophet who was born to save our species

This child who was the only son

Of all the tens of thousands killed so far

Now we can add another one

Chorus

In addition to organizing the fundraiser referenced above in downtown Portland next month (Portland-area people, please help spread the word!), the crowdfunder for the upcoming album project in France has started out with a wonderful showing of support.

If you’re in France or Great Britain, I’d love to hear from you about putting on a gig or a protest in February!

Also if you’re in southern California or the Seattle area, I’ll be passing through en route to and from Europe, so at the end of January in the LA area or at the beginning of March in Seattle would be excellent times to do gigs or sing at protests in those cities. And same goes for late March/early April in the northeastern US, and late June/early July in Australia.