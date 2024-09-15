New song: "Aysenur"

Israeli settlers began a new campaign to steal more of the land from the people of the town of Beita, Palestine, in 2021. Turkish-American ISM activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was the 17th protester to be killed by Israeli troops in Beita since 2021.
Aysenur
Aysenur grew up on the Salish Sea
Where her parents raised her, in her adopted country
She was born across the ocean, in the land of Turkiye
And the path that brought her up to that September day
Took her to Standing Rock, and to the Seattle streets
And eventually to Palestine where she would meet
Activists from everywhere, gathered at the scene
Where she'd become number seventeen
Aysenur had traveled to the little town
Of Beita on a Friday, for the weekly facing down
Of the snipers that surrounded the protests every week
Where nevertheless the people gather there to speak
Out against the madness of those who would expand
Their settlements to take up all of the farmland
Together there to protest among the olives green
Where she'd become number seventeen
Aysenur was there, like so many before
Who would join the ranks of those who opposed this war
This war against the people of this ancient place
Where they spend their whole lives trying not to be erased
Where in that one town by itself, since 2021
Sixteen others have had their lives cut short by a gun
Ended by a soldier's bullet – heard but not seen
Where she'd become number seventeen
Aysenur was shot while she was about to pray
Along with other people who had gathered there that day
On September 6th, 2024
And since that date who even knows how many more
Have been killed just for existing, and put in a sniper’s sights
For being Palestinian, or for thinking they have rights
In the story of the slaughter, in Beita, Falasteen
Where she'd become number seventeen
Aysenur she stood, and the sniper took aim
He was facing no threats, whatever they claim
He was two hundred meters from where she fell
But he looked through his sites, and he aimed well
Shot another woman in the head
To add one more to all of Beita's dead
Another life ended by the war machine
Where she'd become number seventeen
EUROPE: Kamala and I will be in Europe for most of November. We have gigs more or less confirmed in Leuven, Gent, Antwerp, Roskilde, Aarhus, and Oslo. It's a great start, but we need a lot more gigs. Especially if you're in Belgium or Scandinavia, I'd love to hear from you!
New song: "Aysenur"