New song: "Aysenur"

Israeli settlers began a new campaign to steal more of the land from the people of the town of Beita, Palestine, in 2021. Turkish-American ISM activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was the 17th protester to be killed by Israeli troops in Beita since 2021.

Aysenur

Aysenur grew up on the Salish Sea

Where her parents raised her, in her adopted country

She was born across the ocean, in the land of Turkiye

And the path that brought her up to that September day

Took her to Standing Rock, and to the Seattle streets

And eventually to Palestine where she would meet

Activists from everywhere, gathered at the scene

Where she'd become number seventeen

Aysenur had traveled to the little town

Of Beita on a Friday, for the weekly facing down

Of the snipers that surrounded the protests every week

Where nevertheless the people gather there to speak

Out against the madness of those who would expand

Their settlements to take up all of the farmland

Together there to protest among the olives green

Where she'd become number seventeen

Aysenur was there, like so many before

Who would join the ranks of those who opposed this war

This war against the people of this ancient place

Where they spend their whole lives trying not to be erased

Where in that one town by itself, since 2021

Sixteen others have had their lives cut short by a gun

Ended by a soldier's bullet – heard but not seen

Where she'd become number seventeen

Aysenur was shot while she was about to pray

Along with other people who had gathered there that day

On September 6th, 2024

And since that date who even knows how many more

Have been killed just for existing, and put in a sniper’s sights

For being Palestinian, or for thinking they have rights

In the story of the slaughter, in Beita, Falasteen

Where she'd become number seventeen

Aysenur she stood, and the sniper took aim

He was facing no threats, whatever they claim

He was two hundred meters from where she fell

But he looked through his sites, and he aimed well

Shot another woman in the head

To add one more to all of Beita's dead

Another life ended by the war machine

Where she'd become number seventeen

