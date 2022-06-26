This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Merrick Garland: Drop the Charges Against Julian Assange
0:00
-15:26

Merrick Garland: Drop the Charges Against Julian Assange

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 26, 2022

While Merrick Garland goes to Ukraine and makes plans to prosecute Russian war crimes, the hypocrisy of his Justice Department's ongoing pursuit of the extradition of Julian Assange for exposing US war crimes -- under the draconian and anti-democratic Espionage Act of 1917 -- becomes increasingly outrageous.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture