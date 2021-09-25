Mandola Meditations and Folk Punk Songs

It's the last Saturday of the month, and I'm not on tour, which is the combination of factors that leads me to do a little concert from my living room these days. Today I'll play some mandola for you, along with the guitar.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes