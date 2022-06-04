This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Living Room Tour Launch
0:00
-1:01:39

Living Room Tour Launch

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 04, 2022

We're launching this tour from my living room. The fancy livestreaming equipment will stay at home -- it'll just be my bouzouki and a carryon suitcase on the road with me this summer. Destinations include Kansas, England, Scotland, Ireland, New York, and Oregon. More gigs wanted!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture