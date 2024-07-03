AUSTRALIA: July 4th in Coledale is now happening in a different venue at Coledale Community Hall. This weekend we'll also be singing at Gaza rallies in Canberra and Sydney, as well as concerts in those lovely cities. Also we're adding a last-minute gig in Lismore on July 17th.
"Join the Mob" REMIX
This is Chet's latest remix, of an eviction defense squad zipper song destined for the upcoming album.
Jul 03, 2024
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
