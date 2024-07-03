Playback speed
1

"Join the Mob" REMIX

This is Chet's latest remix, of an eviction defense squad zipper song destined for the upcoming album.
David Rovics
Jul 03, 2024
AUSTRALIA: July 4th in Coledale is now happening in a different venue at Coledale Community Hall. This weekend we'll also be singing at Gaza rallies in Canberra and Sydney, as well as concerts in those lovely cities. Also we're adding a last-minute gig in Lismore on July 17th.

