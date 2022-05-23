This Week with David Rovics

Great Replacements
Great Replacements

David Rovics
May 23, 2022

Living in a settler-colonial country that was built by Replacement as a fundamental operative concept, I now listen to liberal pundits talk about the idea as if it were just invented by the Right. 

