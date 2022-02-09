This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Discussion with Mat Ward, musician/journalist
0:00
-1:03:25

Discussion with Mat Ward, musician/journalist

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Feb 09, 2022

I had a very interesting conversation today with Mat Ward in Sydney, Australia, who has a great new album out called Why I Protest.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture