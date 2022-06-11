This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Breaking Even in the Gig Economy: We’re All Crust Punks Now
0:00
-19:00

Breaking Even in the Gig Economy: We’re All Crust Punks Now

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 11, 2022

If you're like me and you heard a recent NPR story and marveled at how a touring band gets to the point where things are so precarious that an increase in the price of gasoline means they have to cancel some of their festival gigs, I thought I'd unpack this reality a bit.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture