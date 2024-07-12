Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"Ballad of UK Lawyers for Israel" REMIX

Here's the final remix that will go into the next album, a song dedicated to this vile bunch that goes around threatening and intimidating human rights activists.
David Rovics
Jul 12, 2024
Share
Transcript

In other news, CSA members will now find a folder titled “Live at Ecosocialism 2024” in the Everything folder. Videos from our concert at Ecosocialism 2024 on June 29th in Perth, Australia will eventually all be up on YouTube and elsewhere.

0 Comments
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
"Gough Whitlam" REMIX
  David Rovics
"Join the Mob" REMIX
  David Rovics
"Since Long Before October" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "Woomera (Free the Refugees)"
  David Rovics
"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)"
  David Rovics
"Divide and Rule" REMIX + AUSTRALIA!
  David Rovics