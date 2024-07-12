In other news, CSA members will now find a folder titled “Live at Ecosocialism 2024” in the Everything folder. Videos from our concert at Ecosocialism 2024 on June 29th in Perth, Australia will eventually all be up on YouTube and elsewhere.
Transcript
"Ballad of UK Lawyers for Israel" REMIX
Here's the final remix that will go into the next album, a song dedicated to this vile bunch that goes around threatening and intimidating human rights activists.
Jul 12, 2024
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
