Someone should please bring a loud sound system to the viewing area at the RAF base in England where they’re loading the B1 bombers with bunker-busting bombs for their “defensive” bombing raids and blast this song for the soldiers to hear.
Soldier, as you’re heading out
Head full of questions, what this is about
This war no one has declared
No explanation, what the threat is there
Why this nation needs to be demolished
What about those girls who might’ve gone to college
Is it worth the price, what we wreak?
Is this the martyrdom you seek?
Soldier, do you believe possibly
To stop a war, bomb preemptively?
What has an Iranian done to you?
When you hear the lies do you think they’re true?
Do you want to end an ancient civilization?
Or instead, abandon your station
Going AWOL, whatever it takes
Might be the best decision, you ever make
Before you kill or die, in an imperial war
Soldier, what are you fighting for?
Soldier, know most Americans
Do not support this slaughter of Iranians
And all over the world they’re against this aggression
This Israeli-American war of demolition
If you go AWOL, you will see
Everywhere you’ll find solidarity
If you join your brothers and your sisters too
In the rest of the world, we’re just like you
Chorus
Who gave us the right to control
The world’s affairs, no matter the toll
By bombing hospitals and schools how could
That possibly accomplish anything good?
If you need a job or a college degree
In this big world, you can get one for free
Meet me for coffee, we can talk
About the world that waits, for those who walk
Chorus