Someone should please bring a loud sound system to the viewing area at the RAF base in England where they’re loading the B1 bombers with bunker-busting bombs for their “defensive” bombing raids and blast this song for the soldiers to hear.

Soldier, as you’re heading out

Head full of questions, what this is about

This war no one has declared

No explanation, what the threat is there

Why this nation needs to be demolished

What about those girls who might’ve gone to college

Is it worth the price, what we wreak?

Is this the martyrdom you seek?



Soldier, do you believe possibly

To stop a war, bomb preemptively?

What has an Iranian done to you?

When you hear the lies do you think they’re true?

Do you want to end an ancient civilization?

Or instead, abandon your station

Going AWOL, whatever it takes

Might be the best decision, you ever make



Before you kill or die, in an imperial war

Soldier, what are you fighting for?



Soldier, know most Americans

Do not support this slaughter of Iranians

And all over the world they’re against this aggression

This Israeli-American war of demolition

If you go AWOL, you will see

Everywhere you’ll find solidarity

If you join your brothers and your sisters too

In the rest of the world, we’re just like you



Chorus



Who gave us the right to control

The world’s affairs, no matter the toll

By bombing hospitals and schools how could

That possibly accomplish anything good?

If you need a job or a college degree

In this big world, you can get one for free

Meet me for coffee, we can talk

About the world that waits, for those who walk



Chorus



