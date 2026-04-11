This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"262"
0:00
-2:49

"262"

With the assassination of Al-Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah, the number of journalists from Gaza killed by Israeli forces since October, 2023 is now 262.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 11, 2026

The possibility of peace
Threatened the horizon
Trump backed off of his plan
For complete oblivion
As soon as Netanyahu
Heard about the fact
He thought he’d demonstrate
How his country would react

Fifty planes were sent
To drop hundreds of bombs
Leaving ruins in their wake
All over Lebanon
They targeted ambulances
With missiles and mortars
And in Gaza once again
They targeted reporters

If only it were not true
Mohammed Wishah was number 262

262
Slaughtered inside
The Gaza Strip so they
Can’t report this genocide
He was driving in his car
When the bomb blew
One more deadly mission
Some drone flew

Chorus

The word “press” on top of your helmet
They can identify
Is meant to provide protection
Not to be a bullseye
But in the scopes of the IDF
In their version of “no quarter”
First you kill the children
And the reporters

Chorus


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