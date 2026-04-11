The possibility of peace
Threatened the horizon
Trump backed off of his plan
For complete oblivion
As soon as Netanyahu
Heard about the fact
He thought he’d demonstrate
How his country would react
Fifty planes were sent
To drop hundreds of bombs
Leaving ruins in their wake
All over Lebanon
They targeted ambulances
With missiles and mortars
And in Gaza once again
They targeted reporters
If only it were not true
Mohammed Wishah was number 262
262
Slaughtered inside
The Gaza Strip so they
Can’t report this genocide
He was driving in his car
When the bomb blew
One more deadly mission
Some drone flew
Chorus
The word “press” on top of your helmet
They can identify
Is meant to provide protection
Not to be a bullseye
But in the scopes of the IDF
In their version of “no quarter”
First you kill the children
And the reporters
Chorus
"262"
The possibility of peace