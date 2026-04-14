Must we watch this movie again
When we already know the plot
How one of the most horrible men
Rose to become a despot
Surrounded himself with worshippers
Said he’d make us great
How he purged the unbelievers
When he took hold of the state
How he made sure the press was filled
With reporters who’d respect him
With key individuals killed
Deplatformed or imprisoned
How he consolidated his grip
On the reins before
He sent out the planes and subs and ships
And started a world war
Can’t we just fast forward
To the part where his general says sir
It’s all over
And he shoots himself in the bunker
Must we witness the demolition
Of so many ancient places
Living beneath the yoke of one
Who believes in master races
Who believes in master classes
For whom the rest of us must fight
The sacrificial masses
Out of mind and out of sight
Chorus
Must this whole epic play out
When we already know
What the whole plotline’s about
How the whole story will go
After so many lives are taken
So many beautiful people lost
Millions of children forsaken
In another holocaust
Chorus
Insurrection Act REMIX, the album, is now on all the streaming platforms — including YouTube Music!