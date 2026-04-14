Must we watch this movie again

When we already know the plot

How one of the most horrible men

Rose to become a despot

Surrounded himself with worshippers

Said he’d make us great

How he purged the unbelievers

When he took hold of the state



How he made sure the press was filled

With reporters who’d respect him

With key individuals killed

Deplatformed or imprisoned

How he consolidated his grip

On the reins before

He sent out the planes and subs and ships

And started a world war



Can’t we just fast forward

To the part where his general says sir

It’s all over

And he shoots himself in the bunker



Must we witness the demolition

Of so many ancient places

Living beneath the yoke of one

Who believes in master races

Who believes in master classes

For whom the rest of us must fight

The sacrificial masses

Out of mind and out of sight



Chorus



Must this whole epic play out

When we already know

What the whole plotline’s about

How the whole story will go

After so many lives are taken

So many beautiful people lost

Millions of children forsaken

In another holocaust

Chorus

Insurrection Act REMIX, the album, is now on all the streaming platforms — including YouTube Music!