Rightwing religious nut job with Crusader cross
Appointed by his psychopathic boss
The orange man and the Fox show host
With insider trading they can make the most
From this war they decided now was the moment
To take what remains of our broken government
Launch all the interceptors, take out some more debt
Make bellicose speeches on your TV set
What will happen next, in these apocalyptic times
Ask the Secretary of War Crimes
Planes getting shot down and they’re crashing
Like the economy, and the dreams all smashing
With their latest conquest, this infrastructure war
Bombing depots, refineries, bridges by the score
By the hundreds and thousands, hard to even think
Never seen so many people warning it’s the brink
We’re at it now and soon he’ll be asking for the football
With that big red button, when it’s “folks, that’s all”
Chorus
In the Pentagon that’s what they call him
But despite all the jokes, no matter how grim
He’s in position, if he wants to escalate
Soon might history know of the United States
As the first country to make a nuclear strike
And now we may learn what the world is like
When this very same nation does it again
I can’t even imagine what then
Chorus
"Secretary of War Crimes"
Rightwing religious nut job with Crusader cross