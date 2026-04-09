Rightwing religious nut job with Crusader cross

Appointed by his psychopathic boss

The orange man and the Fox show host

With insider trading they can make the most

From this war they decided now was the moment

To take what remains of our broken government

Launch all the interceptors, take out some more debt

Make bellicose speeches on your TV set



What will happen next, in these apocalyptic times

Ask the Secretary of War Crimes



Planes getting shot down and they’re crashing

Like the economy, and the dreams all smashing

With their latest conquest, this infrastructure war

Bombing depots, refineries, bridges by the score

By the hundreds and thousands, hard to even think

Never seen so many people warning it’s the brink

We’re at it now and soon he’ll be asking for the football

With that big red button, when it’s “folks, that’s all”



Chorus



In the Pentagon that’s what they call him

But despite all the jokes, no matter how grim

He’s in position, if he wants to escalate

Soon might history know of the United States

As the first country to make a nuclear strike

And now we may learn what the world is like

When this very same nation does it again

I can’t even imagine what then



Chorus