Which of the politicians
Be they Jew or Goy
Read a book about the country
They’re desperate to destroy
Do they know that Iran
Almost unique among its peers
Had not invaded anyone
In two thousand years?*
And as the bombs rain down
On the power plants today
Do they know this country never
Attacked the USA?
Do they know it was Iran
That defeated Islamic State?**
Do they just consume each lie
And give it equal weight?
Listen to the president say
As you hold your child tight
A whole civilization will die tonight
Do they know their CIA
Has a program to disrupt
To spread information
They know to be corrupt?
Are they aware their own
Propaganda machine
Makes up all kinds of nonsense
About this so-called regime?
Chorus
Do these politicians know
These men who must consent
These men who have the power
To impeach their president
Do they know what’s going on?
Do they see this man is lost?
What’s about to happen?
Prepared to face the cost?
Chorus
Ninety-six million people
Millions of little kids
Half them are under thirty
What do you think they did?
What could any of them have done
To deserve a fate like Alderaan
As Darth Vader and his Death Star
Take aim at Iran
Chorus
*I have been corrected on this, and it should be “200 years” rather than “2,000 years.” Future renditions of the song will reflect this.
**This line is not to suggest that IS was defeated solely by Iran-backed militias, but just that Iran-backed militias played a huge role in this struggle.