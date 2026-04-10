Which of the politicians

Be they Jew or Goy

Read a book about the country

They’re desperate to destroy

Do they know that Iran

Almost unique among its peers

Had not invaded anyone

In two thousand years?*



And as the bombs rain down

On the power plants today

Do they know this country never

Attacked the USA?

Do they know it was Iran

That defeated Islamic State?**

Do they just consume each lie

And give it equal weight?



Listen to the president say

As you hold your child tight

A whole civilization will die tonight



Do they know their CIA

Has a program to disrupt

To spread information

They know to be corrupt?

Are they aware their own

Propaganda machine

Makes up all kinds of nonsense

About this so-called regime?



Chorus



Do these politicians know

These men who must consent

These men who have the power

To impeach their president

Do they know what’s going on?

Do they see this man is lost?

What’s about to happen?

Prepared to face the cost?



Chorus



Ninety-six million people

Millions of little kids

Half them are under thirty

What do you think they did?

What could any of them have done

To deserve a fate like Alderaan

As Darth Vader and his Death Star

Take aim at Iran



Chorus

*I have been corrected on this, and it should be “200 years” rather than “2,000 years.” Future renditions of the song will reflect this.

**This line is not to suggest that IS was defeated solely by Iran-backed militias, but just that Iran-backed militias played a huge role in this struggle.