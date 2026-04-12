The candidates run for office
Make speeches and shake hands
No one's fooled that this
Is how they come to rule the land
Those folks behind the curtain
Hold the puppet strings
It's completely certain
The power money brings
For posterity
We still call it an election
But it’s much less like democracy
And much more like an auction
Things were once run cleaner
There was more equality
They got stupider and meaner
In the twentieth century
Spies got influential
Corporate power grew
Then came political action committees
Rule of the many by the few
Chorus
Citizens United
Was the final straw
The system was benighted
With the rich above the law
And the biggest billionaires
The ones with everything we lack
If wealth is power, then it’s fair
That now the country’s run by AIPAC
Chorus
Insurrection Act REMIX, the album, is now on all the streaming platforms — including YouTube Music!