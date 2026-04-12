The candidates run for office

Make speeches and shake hands

No one's fooled that this

Is how they come to rule the land

Those folks behind the curtain

Hold the puppet strings

It's completely certain

The power money brings



For posterity

We still call it an election

But it’s much less like democracy

And much more like an auction



Things were once run cleaner

There was more equality

They got stupider and meaner

In the twentieth century

Spies got influential

Corporate power grew

Then came political action committees

Rule of the many by the few



Chorus



Citizens United

Was the final straw

The system was benighted

With the rich above the law

And the biggest billionaires

The ones with everything we lack

If wealth is power, then it’s fair

That now the country’s run by AIPAC



Chorus

Insurrection Act REMIX, the album, is now on all the streaming platforms — including YouTube Music!