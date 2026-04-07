The orange man is bringing us to World War 3
It’s the scariest situation anyone could ever see
Most of the military’s heading towards the Middle East
We haven’t been this close for sixty years at least
To seeing it all end in a mushroom cloud
Leaving the planet roiling in a dark and deadly shroud
It would be a good time to rise up and put a stop to it all
But instead it seems we all just beat our heads against the wall
For the best minds of my generation, what’s all the rage
Arguing in the comments on my Facebook page
I see the little groups of marchers on the streets
While online folks are wishing for the empire’s defeat
And other folks are calling those folks seditionists
And the seditionists are calling those people racists
Then the racist troll bots chime in on the conversation
Pretty soon there are millions all across the nation
Who are spending hours every day, shouting to and fro
While the world melts around us, as we all know
Chorus
I can’t tell if they care, if they know or not
That half the time they’re spending, arguing with bots
Do these scrappers get excited to see someone replied?
Do they know that there are those who want them to stay inside?
Between work and sleep and Netflix, when might you go protest
When there’s barely any time left, and you have to spend the rest
Looking at your feed and being fed your posts
That will get your agitated and arguing the most
Chorus
"Arguing in the Comments on my Facebook Page"
The orange man is bringing us to World War 3