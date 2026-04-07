The orange man is bringing us to World War 3

It’s the scariest situation anyone could ever see

Most of the military’s heading towards the Middle East

We haven’t been this close for sixty years at least

To seeing it all end in a mushroom cloud

Leaving the planet roiling in a dark and deadly shroud

It would be a good time to rise up and put a stop to it all

But instead it seems we all just beat our heads against the wall



For the best minds of my generation, what’s all the rage

Arguing in the comments on my Facebook page



I see the little groups of marchers on the streets

While online folks are wishing for the empire’s defeat

And other folks are calling those folks seditionists

And the seditionists are calling those people racists

Then the racist troll bots chime in on the conversation

Pretty soon there are millions all across the nation

Who are spending hours every day, shouting to and fro

While the world melts around us, as we all know



Chorus



I can’t tell if they care, if they know or not

That half the time they’re spending, arguing with bots

Do these scrappers get excited to see someone replied?

Do they know that there are those who want them to stay inside?

Between work and sleep and Netflix, when might you go protest

When there’s barely any time left, and you have to spend the rest

Looking at your feed and being fed your posts

That will get your agitated and arguing the most



Chorus