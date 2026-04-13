This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"According to the DNC"
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"According to the DNC"

The absolutely crazy-making thing about listening to most Democratic Party politicians talking about the war on Iran is they don't really seem to have much of a problem with it.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 13, 2026

There’s a ceasefire, they say
Which for Israel means “bombs away”
But some folks think it sounds
Like the president backing down
Some prominent people are relieved
But Chuck Schumer is aggrieved
What’s under the Democrats’ skin
Is the US didn’t win

The slaughter of the children from the skies
As the senator sought to summarize
Did not make it into his assessment
That we didn’t overthrow their government
And that we failed to abduct their property
And did it by presidential decree
Without asking the Congress to participate
In this effort to invade a sovereign state

That’s reality
According to the DNC

It was just one press conference
But one might imagine he’d pay deference
To all the children killed in school that morning
Or the fact that they were bombed without warning
Or the double-tap strike they received
And in this too the air strike succeeded
Killing first responders and parents
The atrocities didn’t get a sentence

Because that’s reality
According to the DNC

As we descend further into the inferno
As we wish every day that we could just go
Back to the times when the world looked less
Like some kind of burning Biblically apocalyptic mess
As we try to remember what led to this
As far as Schumer, the thing is
His biggest concern, at this urgent hour
Is that the so-called regime is still in power

And that’s reality
According to the DNC

Insurrection Act REMIX, the album, is now on all the streaming platforms — including YouTube Music!

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