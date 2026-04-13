There’s a ceasefire, they say
Which for Israel means “bombs away”
But some folks think it sounds
Like the president backing down
Some prominent people are relieved
But Chuck Schumer is aggrieved
What’s under the Democrats’ skin
Is the US didn’t win
The slaughter of the children from the skies
As the senator sought to summarize
Did not make it into his assessment
That we didn’t overthrow their government
And that we failed to abduct their property
And did it by presidential decree
Without asking the Congress to participate
In this effort to invade a sovereign state
That’s reality
According to the DNC
It was just one press conference
But one might imagine he’d pay deference
To all the children killed in school that morning
Or the fact that they were bombed without warning
Or the double-tap strike they received
And in this too the air strike succeeded
Killing first responders and parents
The atrocities didn’t get a sentence
Because that’s reality
According to the DNC
As we descend further into the inferno
As we wish every day that we could just go
Back to the times when the world looked less
Like some kind of burning Biblically apocalyptic mess
As we try to remember what led to this
As far as Schumer, the thing is
His biggest concern, at this urgent hour
Is that the so-called regime is still in power
And that’s reality
According to the DNC
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