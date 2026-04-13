There’s a ceasefire, they say

Which for Israel means “bombs away”

But some folks think it sounds

Like the president backing down

Some prominent people are relieved

But Chuck Schumer is aggrieved

What’s under the Democrats’ skin

Is the US didn’t win



The slaughter of the children from the skies

As the senator sought to summarize

Did not make it into his assessment

That we didn’t overthrow their government

And that we failed to abduct their property

And did it by presidential decree

Without asking the Congress to participate

In this effort to invade a sovereign state



That’s reality

According to the DNC



It was just one press conference

But one might imagine he’d pay deference

To all the children killed in school that morning

Or the fact that they were bombed without warning

Or the double-tap strike they received

And in this too the air strike succeeded

Killing first responders and parents

The atrocities didn’t get a sentence



Because that’s reality

According to the DNC



As we descend further into the inferno

As we wish every day that we could just go

Back to the times when the world looked less

Like some kind of burning Biblically apocalyptic mess

As we try to remember what led to this

As far as Schumer, the thing is

His biggest concern, at this urgent hour

Is that the so-called regime is still in power



And that’s reality

According to the DNC

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