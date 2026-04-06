They didn’t offer us their oil

That we took from them before

When it was clear how we recoiled

When they preferred to fight a war

They called our bluff and so we must

Do what we said we’d do

Although thoroughly nonplussed

Don’t matter if our aim is true



We’ve come to turn the page

Move history along

Bomb them back to the stone age

Where they belong



NATO said no

They didn’t offer to send their boats

Leaving us so

There were no good ideas to float

Complete obliteration

Was the next move in the game

Bomb a massive, ancient nation

And do it in freedom’s name



Chorus



They didn’t have an uprising

Like we told them they should

Now that we’re in their skies

Perhaps the timing would be good

But plan B is Armageddon

Which was actually plan A

Because how this campaign is run

We do what the Israelis say

Chorus