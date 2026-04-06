This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Bomb Them Back to the Stone Age"
0:00
-2:58

"Bomb Them Back to the Stone Age"

Bomb them back to the stone ago, where they belong, said the president. We had to destroy another nation in order to liberate it.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 06, 2026

They didn’t offer us their oil
That we took from them before
When it was clear how we recoiled
When they preferred to fight a war
They called our bluff and so we must
Do what we said we’d do
Although thoroughly nonplussed
Don’t matter if our aim is true

We’ve come to turn the page
Move history along
Bomb them back to the stone age
Where they belong

NATO said no
They didn’t offer to send their boats
Leaving us so
There were no good ideas to float
Complete obliteration
Was the next move in the game
Bomb a massive, ancient nation
And do it in freedom’s name

Chorus

They didn’t have an uprising
Like we told them they should
Now that we’re in their skies
Perhaps the timing would be good
But plan B is Armageddon
Which was actually plan A
Because how this campaign is run
We do what the Israelis say

Chorus

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