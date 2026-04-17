Tour of Europe is happening now!

Kamala Emanuel and I, aka the Ministry of Culture, will be playing concerts all over Germany, Scandinavia, England, and Scotland between April 19th and May 21st. We’ll be playing in Hamburg, Berlin, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Oslo, London, Glasgow, and a bunch of other wonderful cities.

Details are up at davidrovics.com/tour. I am prevented by Facebook from inviting people to events (whether I set up the event or someone else did). There are many other similar obstacles that make promoting physical events especially difficult in the era of anti-social media corporate hegemony over our communications.

Please take a moment to tell people about the tour. If you and everyone else who sees this message take a moment to spread the word, we’ll have audiences. And if no one bothers, we won’t!

Hope to see you on the road and in the streets, wherever in the world you may be! If we’re going to change this world, we’re going to need music, I promise you that.